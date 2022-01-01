As seen in the clips below, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made an appearance on ESPN‘s College Game Day on New Year’s Eve as their celebrity guest picker. Goldberg stopped by with a custom-made WWE Championship that included side plates that read “SEC” (Southeastern Conference Football).

The former Georgia Bulldog was praised by the hosts, with audible lines like, “Looks like he could still play. Look at that,” being said as he made his entrance. As one would expect, Goldberg chose his alumni as the team he thought would come out on top in their game against the Michigan Wolverines.

He would predict correctly, as the final score of the game was 34 points for Georgia and 11 points for Michigan. The Georgia Bulldogs will now play against Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Goldberg’s most recent match was a victory over Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021. He recently revealed that his shoulder will need extensive surgery to repair but he is holding off until he is completely done competing in the ring.

“I won’t tell everybody on national radio or television that my shoulder has been destroyed for the last three years, five years, eight years. I need surgery, but I’ll get it when I’m done,” he revealed. “I’ll get it when I’m finished. It’s one of those things. Here’s the deal, if Vince calls me tomorrow morning and says, ‘hey Goldberg, we need you in a month,’ what am I going to do if I get surgery, right? I’ll get her done when it’s time.”

You can see the full clips below:

"Uga is angry. Uga is angry and hungry." Goldberg really liked Corso's pick for the Michigan-Georgia game. pic.twitter.com/eOsXOQEmE5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 31, 2021

Former WWE wrestler Goldberg, who played football for Georgia, was the celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay. He picked Georgia (of course) And pulled the WWE Georgia belt out on set. pic.twitter.com/lDbi1fwpkp — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) December 31, 2021