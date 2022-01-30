The first matches for GCW’s Fight Club 2 event have been announced and one of the bouts includes former WWE star, Gran Metalik (now going by Mascara Dorada), competing in a four-way match. His opponents are Gringo Loco, ASF, and Blake Christian.

The event is scheduled to take place on February 4 from the Premier Sports Arena in Houston, Texas.

GCW gained a lot of buzz recently surrounding their The WRLD on GCW event, which took place on January 23. On that night, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his in-ring debut with the promotion, and AEW’s Jon Moxley successfully defended the GCW World Title.

You can see the current card for GCW Fight Club 2 below:

Mascara Dorada vs. Gringo Loco vs. ASF vs. Blake Christian

Tony Deppen vs. Bryan Keith

Matt Tremont vs. Sadika

Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne

Loko Wrestling Championship

Dante Leon (c) vs. Sam Stackhouse

You can see the full announcement below:

