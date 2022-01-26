MLW’s World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily. He recently re-signed with the company and he spoke about the thought process of agreeing to a new MLW deal.

“You know, it was difficult in the sense like, I’ve never felt that they’ve treated me wrong, or done me wrong, or anything shady, or done anything like that. The only thing is like, I am getting older,” he admitted. “I am not a 20-year-old kid anymore, so I am starting to realize that my years in wrestling are numbered.

“We just had to make sure it was an agreement that financially got me to where I was happy, and you know, able to facilitate things that I need, not being a young kid anymore. So, we were able to come to an agreement that I think we were both happy with, so I am excited to see what’s going to come in the next couple of years.”

During the interview, Hausman asked Hammerstone for his thoughts on the online war of words between Joey Janela and MLW’s COO MSL. The AEW star he publicly backed WWE in an anti-trust lawsuit that MLW has filed against them, and has called out the way that MLW pays its talent. MSL harshly responded to Janela two weeks ago when pressed for comment by Hausman in a separate Daily interview, leading to the two sparring on Twitter.

“I mean listen, I am not going to speak for MSL, and I am not going to speak to Janela specifically,” he said. “But, anyone who is out there talking about these details that they know, it’s very difficult for me because I am watching flat-out lies. Like, flat-out lies just being told.

“The hard part is that even the pro wrestling fans that liked MLW see that and go, ‘oh man, they treat their talent bad? Well, I don’t want to support them.’ Then the fans that may not be familiar with us, or didn’t like us, or are fans of the people saying these things, it just solidifies their reasoning to not watch the show.”

Hammerstone then spoke about his own contract, stating he is able to leave his job due to MLW. He also noted that the company previously gave him pay raises without his previous deals even being finished.

“The thing is I just bought a new car, I live in a nice place, I don’t work another job. I am taken care of, I had guaranteed pay,” he said. “All these things that like, they act like I am getting paid in peanuts and handshakes. It’s just not true, you know? At the end of the day here’s the other thing, even if I was, I would have been the one to sign that contract and agree to it. There’s no gun to my head.

“My very first contract with MLW was not enough to live on. It was not enough to quit my job on, it was not enough. But, at that time, I wasn’t a big star in the industry, I didn’t warrant that type of pay. Before they had to, before my contract was up, they gave me a raise. And then before that contract was up, they gave me another raise.”

For Hammerstone, he would now like to see everybody stop posting and commenting. He thinks the situation has become silly, which is why the MLW World Champion wants it to end.

“I understand MSL, when you’re saying something that’s not true, you want to stand up for the truth,” he said. “But I really wish that all parties involved would hit the brakes, cut their losses and just stop. Because it’s just become silly.”

