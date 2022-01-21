Several big matches with NJPW and ROH stars have been announced for the upcoming Impact Wrestling tapings in Florida.

Impact will tape new matches on Friday and Saturday at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, FL, in the Fort Lauderdale area. Tickets are still available at this link, priced at $15 and $30.

Impact has announced that The Bullet Club will be in action at the tapings, as will The OGK, Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, and more.

The following matches have been announced for the tapings:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21:

* The Bullet Club’s Jay White, Chris Bey and Guerrillas of Destiny vs. X Division Champion Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven with Maria Kanellis vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

* Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

* No DQ Match: Brian Myers vs. W. Morrissey

* The Bullet Club’s Jay White and Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Violent By Design’s Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner

* Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood

