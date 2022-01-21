Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 126,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 13.51% from last week’s 111,000 viewers for the post-Hard To Kill episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 38,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 38,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact ranked #144 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating, up from last week’s #147 ranking.

This week’s Impact ranked #136 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #111 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Thursday’s Impact drew the best audience since the November 18 episode. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 13.51% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with the week before.

Impact viewership for this past week was down 14.28% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was even with the episode that aired the year before. The 2021 episode was the post-Hard To Kill show.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Pacers on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 1.515 million viewers. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.842 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

Thursday’s taped Impact had the following matches advertised ahead of time – Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz in the opener, Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH World Title against Steve Maclin, Heath and Rhino vs. Joe Doering and Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows, W. Morrissey vs. VSK and Zickey Dice in a Handicap Match, The Influence vs. The Decay, plus Charlie Haas vs. Josh Alexander in the main event.

NJPW returned to AXS TV last night, airing from 10-11pm with Impact as the lead-in. Last night’s airing was a re-run of the Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho match from WrestleKingdom 12, which previously aired on AXS in January 2018. The one hour episode drew 88,000 viewers and a 0.03 key demo rating, with 37,000 18-49 viewers. AXS will begin airing new NJPW episodes on Thursday, March 3 at 10pm ET, but will air re-runs until then.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

