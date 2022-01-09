It was announced during last night’s Impact: Hard To Kill event that the company’s next pay-per-view, Rebellion, will be taking place this April 23. No venue was specifically announced but the promotion has established Poughkeepsie, New York as the intended location.

Rebellion has been an annual Impact Wrestling event since 2019. Last year’s card was headlined by a Title vs. Title match that truly dawned the opening of “the forbidden door” between AEW and Impact Wrestling. Kenny Omega successfully defeated Rich Swann to add the Impact World Championship to his collection, furthering his character at the time, “the belt collector”.

You can see the full results from last year below:

TITLE VS. TITLE MATCH

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis defeated Impact World Champion Rich Swann

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Deonna Purrazzo (c) defeated Tenille Dashwood

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) (c) defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)

LAST MAN STANDING MATCH

Trey Miguel defeated Sami Callihan

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering defeated Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c) to win the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Brian Myers defeated Matt Cardona

W. Morrissey, Deaner, Joe Doering, and Rhino defeated Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Willie Mack

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin (c) and TJP to win the X Division Championship

PRE-SHOW

Rosemary and Havok defeated Susan and Kimber Lee

Other events that are coming up for Impact include TV tapings in Dallas, Texas tomorrow night, TV tapings on January 21 and 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the Impact Plus event No Surrender on February 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana, TV tapings the following day, and the Impact Plus event Sacrifice on March 5.

