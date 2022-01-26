Kairi Sane is another name that was reportedly discussed as a possible WWE Royal Rumble entrant.

There’s no word on if WWE brought Sane back to the United States for Saturday’s big event, but Fightful Select reports that she has been discussed quite a bit as of late.

It was reported earlier this month that Sane’s WWE contract is set to expire in February some time.

WWE reportedly wanted to renew Sane’s contract and have her return to wrestle, but she did not want to live in the United States. It was also noted that due to COVID-19, an arrangement where she travels back & forth was not possible. There have been rumors on Sane possibly wrestling for Stardom in Japan now that she’s officially finishing up with WWE. Stardom reportedly wanted Sane to work a special attraction bout in 2021, but WWE would not grant the permission.

For what it’s worth, Sane’s social media activity indicates that she is still in Japan this week. While it looks like he will not be appearing in The Rumble this weekend, it’s interesting to note that WWE wanted her to return at one point.

Sane, who teased a possible ring return on Twitter back in December, returned to Japan in 2020 to be with her new husband, but continued working for WWE as an Ambassador in the country. She also did some Japanese commentary on WWE pay-per-view events. She originally signed a three-year deal with WWE in March 2017, and won the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She last wrestled for WWE in July 2020, and shortly after that announced her return to Japan. Sane left in-ring competition as a one-time WWE NXT Women’s Champion and a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

