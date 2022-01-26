It’s been months now that WWE has been advertising the arrival of Veer Mahaan on RAW. But up until now, the promising WWE talent has been performing exclusively on Main Event each week.

One may draw the reasonable conclusion that WWE is saving him for a big moment to capitalize on the hype, possibly at this weekend’s Royal Rumble. However, according to PWInsider, several sources within WWE have revealed that there are zero plans for Veer Mahaan at the Rumble. Unless some sort of last-minute change is executed, he will not be appearing at this Saturday’s Premium Live Event.

Veer Mahaan once worked on RAW as a henchman for Jinder Mahal alongside Shanky. When the latter two were sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, Veer Mahaan was left to his own devices on the red brand. It was noted that there was “no real rhyme or reason” behind the split, and for a while, many assumed Veer Mahaan would join them on SmackDown.

During his time on WWE Main Event, Mahaan has scored wins over Cedric Alexander, John Morrison, and T-BAR. He has been backstage for RAW shows in the past, even tapings where he was not booked for Main Event.

