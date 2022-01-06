Jake Atlas reportedly “blew out his knee” during his AEW Rampage match against Adam Cole.

According to PWInsider, there is “no word on the severity” of the injury.

The injury occured when Atlas was trying to execute a springboard from the apron into the ring. After being hit by Cole with a superkick, Atlas hurt his knee coming down and began grabbing at it.

Atlas reportedly had trouble putting weight on his knee but still pulled himself up to get in position for a Panama Sunrise finish. However, Atlas was unable to take Cole’s finisher. This led to Cole grabbing him in a kneebar and Atlas tapped.

Atlas was helped out of the ring by AEW officials.

The Cole vs. Atlas match will air this Friday on AEW Rampage, which was taped immediately after tonight’s AEW Dynamite at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

During his debut match on AEW Dark, Atlas showed off his athleticism and scored the pinfall over Serpentico.

As noted, Hook vs. Aaron Solo has also been announced for Friday’s Rampage. You can click here for the advertised card.

Stay tuned for updates on the Jake Atlas injury.

