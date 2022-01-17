AEW announced several matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Jay Lethal will face Alexander Moss, while Ruby Soho will face Kenzie Page.

Others that are on the below card include Frankie Kazarian, Tay Conti, Private Party, The Gunn Club, and Matt Sydal.

* Ruby Soho vs. Kenzie Page

* Jay Lethal vs. Alexander Ross

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Labron Kozone

* Tay Conti vs. Ameera

* JR Miller & Marcus Kross vs. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty

* JB Cole & T.I.M. vs. The Gunn Club

* Private Party vs. Chase Emory & Patrick Scott

AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

 

