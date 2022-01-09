WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has filed for more trademarks that are related to his famous “Slapnuts” catchphrase.

According to the USPTO application, Jarrett filed for “Slapnutz” on January 4. The trademark would be used for a variety of food items that include nut-based snack bars, protein bars, cookies, and popcorn.

Jarrett first filed to trademark “Slapnutz” on July 23, 2021, for hats, sweatshirts, socks, and shirts.

Below are the full trademark descriptions:

IC 005. US 005 006 018 044 046 051 052. G & S: Protein dietary supplements formed and packaged as bars; Protein supplements formed and packaged as bars IC 029. US 046. G & S: Nut-based snack bars; Nut-based snack foods; Nut-based snack foods, namely, nut clusters; Nuts; Potato chips; Protein based, nutrient-dense snack bars; Chopped nuts; Flavored nuts; Flavoured nuts; Fruit- and nut-based snack bars featuring a chocolate coating; Low-fat potato chips; Prepared nuts; Processed nuts; Processed cashew nuts; Roasted nuts; Seasoned nuts; Seasoned potato chips; Shelled nuts; Snack mix consisting of dehydrated fruit and processed nuts; Snack mix consisting primarily of dehydrated fruits, processed nuts and also including sesame sticks; Snack mix consisting primarily of processed nuts, seeds, dried fruit and also including chocolate; Snack mix consisting primarily of processed fruits, processed nuts and/or raisins IC 030. US 046. G & S: Cookies; Popcorn; Chocolate covered nuts; Chocolate-coated nuts; Chocolate-covered nuts; Chocolate-covered potato chips; Cinnamon-coated nuts; Cookies with nuts; High-protein cereal bars; Processed popcorn; Seasoned popcorn IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or podcaster; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or podcaster; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or podcaster; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and podcaster in the field of professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or podcaster for entertainment purposes

As noted, Jeff Jarrett made a surprise debut at last weekend’s Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This show in Atlantic City, NJ.

