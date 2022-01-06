During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about his skin cancer condition and how he’s dealing with the pain now that he’s officially cancer-free and back on AEW television. Ross mentioned how many more days he’ll have to deal with the pain for and when his next appointment with the doctor will be.

“My wound is healing slowly but it’s healing,” Ross said. “God damn, it hurts, I’m telling you. When I shower real good and use a loofah gently on this wound, it looks like something from outer space. It’s just bright red which means it’s burnt to hell. The only thing I can do is I have some cream on it and we bandage it up for TV.

“Sitting around my place in Jacksonville now, I don’t wear the bandage, I just keep the medicine on it and take the occasional pain pill which I don’t like taking. It makes me worthless as s--t but everything is good, it’s healing. I’ve got 30 more days of this aggravation and I’m going to see the doctor next week to see how it’s healing.”

The Hall of Fame announcer returned to AEW Dynamite after a brief hiatus due to his skin cancer condition. Jim Ross spoke about his reaction to the warm reception he received from the AEW fans and how much he appreciates Tony Khan for making his return a part of the show.

“It was moving honestly,” Ross said. “I’m glad that it didn’t last any longer than it did because the more I thought about the journey and all the people that have been with me along the journey, including little Jan, you start saying ‘Okay, it’s time to tap out. Sit your fat ass down, don’t start crying like a baby.’ Because that’s what was going to happen. I’m glad it was short, Tony Khan could’ve put that anywhere or nowhere. What we normally do on our shows, at 7:55, the announcers are introduced.

“To see people get out of their seats [was awesome]. That was the biggest Dynamite at Daley’s Place, we’ve had pay per views there that may have topped those numbers but man, it was so memorable in my career. Tony could’ve put me at that 7:55 mark and nobody at home would’ve seen it. He decided to make Good Ol’ JR’s return a part of the creative for that night and it just so happened to start at the very top. I appreciate his consideration and thoughtfulness.”

