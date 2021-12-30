As tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite got underway, ‘Good Ol’ J.R.’, Jim Ross, made his return to commentary. Excalibur greeted the pro wrestling legend as his music hit and the crowd gave J.R. a standing ovation.

“It’s like being back with family,” J.R. noted as he put on the headset. “One thing I want to say is, ‘It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means!'”

As noted, the veteran AEW and WWE commentator first announced a skin cancer diagnosis back in late October, noting that he was dealing with the issue for over a year. He began undergoing treatments at the end of November and announced earlier this afternoon that he is officially cancer-free.

J.R. originally planned to work while undergoing the 22 radiation treatments, but he has been away from AEW programming since they began. In recent interviews, Ross has made it clear that his goal was to come back for the new year’s episode of AEW Dynamite, something he obviously accomplished.

“If all goes on schedule, my last treatment will be on the day of the Dynamite show at Daley’s Place,” Jim Ross said on his Grilling J.R. podcast. “I’ll have my last treatment that morning and hopefully be back on the air that night. That’s the plan, you’ve got to have a goal right? Tony Khan is happy with that; I pitched him the whole concept. It’s like an elephant in the room deal, can’t ignore it anymore, it’s here, it’s time.”

