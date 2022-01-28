Leading into this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble, news that Ronda Rousey could be returning in time for the show have been swirling. The former UFC Champion reportedly met with a WWE official in California last week.

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the Royal Rumble this weekend and the rumors of Rousey returning in time for the event. The AEW commentator also revealed another name he thinks could win the Women’s Royal Rumble outside of Ronda Rousey.

“Yeah I would, pleasantly as well,” Ross said, to a Ronda Rousey return. “I see where Trish Stratus has really been working out hard. She looks really really good, so depending on the numbers she drew, it might be plausible and realistic for her to get a late entrant and win the damn thing. I don’t know, it’s who needs to be made. Trish doesn’t need to be made, she’s already made. But for the sake of story writing, it certainly would be surprising and interesting if she got into the final four let’s say.

“Charlotte and Becky are their two top stars I would say and I don’t think either would win it because neither needs it.”

It’s also been reported that WWE is weighing the option of having Ronda Rousey face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Jim Ross spoke about what makes Rousey so special and why he believes she’ll be in fantastic shape once she does come back.

“She’s Brock Lesnar man, she’s Brock Lesnar without testicles,” Ross said. “She’s the baddest bit** on the planet, let me tell you. I love her and her husband, they are good people, really good people. And you know she’ll be in shape, she would not show herself in public if she weren’t in fighting shape to a large degree. She’s just a proud athlete, she’s not going to show up looking like she just had a baby.”

As someone who has worked in a backstage role as the Head of Talent Relations for WWE in the past, Jim Ross spoke about why it isn’t always a great thing to not advertise big name talent and save them as a surprise. The AEW commentator said WWE could be losing out on a lot of viewers and buzz by not advertising Rousey for the match if she actually ends up appearing at the Royal Rumble.

“Here’s one of my pet peeves about things like that, the promotions sometimes kayfabe themselves but not advertising their full hand,” Ross said. “I do understand the element of surprise and how important that is within pro wrestling. It is, it’s always been that way and it’s always going to stay that way, people like surprises but you don’t want to kayfabe yourself.

“In other words, I don’t have a problem with Ronda Rousey being a surprise but I also wonder how much marketing value you’re losing by kayfabing the audience that she’s going to be there. That’s just a marketing thought, I might be wrong on that but I don’t understand kayfabing some of your biggest stars and there’s no bigger star in women’s wrestling than Ronda Rousey. She’s a star, she’s Brock Lesnar of her gender, no doubt.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

