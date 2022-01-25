Ronda Rousey reportedly met with a WWE official last week.

As we’ve noted, it was revealed this week that WWE is pushing for Rousey to make her return to action soon, and she has been discussed as a potential Royal Rumble entrant. It’s been speculated that she may return at Saturday’s big event in the Women’s Rumble Match, but nothing has been confirmed. It was also reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey will be at WrestleMania 38 in April. Rousey has reportedly been training and there’s been a feeling of “when and not if” she returns to the ring.

In an update, PWInsider reports that at least one WWE official flew to California after last week’s TV tapings to meet with Rousey. There is no word yet on what came of that meeting.

Furthermore, WWE sources have confirmed that Rousey’s makeup artist and stylist that she used when she was last working for WWE, Abraham Esparza, is scheduled to be at The Rumble on Saturday and then at Monday’s RAW. This booking has been locked in for several weeks now.

Regarding a Rousey return at The Rumble, it was noted that multiple sources who aware of Rumble plans say “it’s all on Rousey” at this point and whether or not she wants to pull the trigger on the return. With that said, WWE is ready for her to return and they want her to work WrestleMania 38.

Rousey and husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child together back in late September, a daughter named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. The former UFC champion has not wrestled since working the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019, with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Rousey noted back in October that she was ready to resume training. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated in early 2021 that Rousey would be back “soon” but that was before she announced the pregnancy. Rousey’s original WWE contract was reportedly set to expire in April of last year.

Stay tuned for more on Rousey’s WWE status.

