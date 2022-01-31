Two weeks ago the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame hosted its first-ever induction ceremony presented by GCW and Orange Crush. The event was held at The Cutting Room in New York City and the inductees included:

Jerry Lynn, inducted by Sean Waltman

Dave Prazak, inducted by CM Punk

Homicide, inducted by Chris Dickinson

Ruckus, inducted by Sonjay Dutt

Tracy Smothers, inducted by TBA

LuFisto, inducted by Lenny Leonard

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. The AEW commentator spoke about Jerry Lynn, the AEW coach, and what impact he’s had on the business as a coach and in the independents.

“It sounded like one of those events I wish I would’ve been able to attend,” Ross said. “I love that kind of stuff, those guys are so deserving quite frankly. Jerry Lynn is doing amazing work for AEW as a producer, he’s really good working with talent, explaining psychology. He’s got a great demeanour, does Jerry, he’s a very valuable member of the team. All those guys are well deserving.”

Sean Waltman made a surprise appearance at The Wrld on GCW 2022 event the night after the induction ceremony, confronting Brian Myers and Matt Cardona, hitting an X-Factor on the Zach Ryder. Jim Ross spoke about Waltman and why he’d love to see him come to AEW for a match down the road.

“He looks like he’s in really good shape,” Ross said. “I knew he’d be in good shape because he’s gotten back in that workout mode and Sean’s just a natural talent. He has great skills and timing and all of those things. He didn’t lose all of that, he just had to get his mind right and his body right and attack.

“I think that’s what Sean is doing, I’d love to see him have a big match in AEW somewhere down the road. It would be fun for me, I’m not speaking for Tony Khan, I don’t know where they are on all that stuff, I don’t get involved in that, thank god.”

You can see Waltman’s appearance at GCW below:

Sean Waltman looks to take out the modern-day Shane Douglas and Francine! #TheWrldonGCW pic.twitter.com/niD6Ln0ar9 — FITE (@FiteTV) January 24, 2022

