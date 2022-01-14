As first announced by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Joey Janela will face Matt Cardona (with Chelsea Green) at The Wrld On GCW.

The two have been feuding since Joey Janela sent a wedding gift to Matt that turned out to be photos of Janela lounging by the pool with Cardona’s new wife, Chelsea Green. The “gift” led Cardona to announce his return to GCW. He is set to face Rhino tomorrow at GCW: Most Notorious.

The angle between them calls back to the famous 1992 angle between Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth, and Ric Flair.

Matt Cardona commented about the upcoming GCW match.

He tweeted, “BREAKING! As first reported by that stooge mark @SeanRossSapp of @Fightful, I’m going to squash @JANELABABY at Hammerstein Ballroom! @GCWrestling_”

Joey Janela also tweeted about the upcoming match.

He wrote, “I’ll see you in New York City!”

The Wrld On GCW is set for January 23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Below is the updated lineup for the sold-out event:

* Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian (ROH World Championship Match)

* Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Arez, and Demonic Flamita) vs. Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, and ASF)

* Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

* Matt Cardona (with Chelsea Green) vs. Joey Janela

I’ll see you in New York City! 🥰 https://t.co/X3MvPITvmM — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 14, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]