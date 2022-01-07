Game Changer  Wrestling announced Matt Cardona vs. Rhino for GCW: Most Notorious.

Cardona took to Twitter to comment about the upcoming match.

He tweeted, “No! No! NOOOOO! I said I wanted to fight @JANELABABY! @GCWrestling_

Earlier, Joey Janela sent a wedding present to Matt Cardona. Matt and Chelsea Green tied the knot last weekend in Las Vegas.

The wedding gift was photos of Janela and Chelsea lounging by the pool together. The “gift” led Cardona to announce that he was going to return to GCW. The angle between them calls back to the famous 1992 angle between Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth, and Ric Flair.

Cardona tweeted, “That’s it! @Lauderdale11…I’ll see ya next weekend in Detroit AND Chicago! Give me @JANELABABY at @GCWrestling_!”

GCW: Most Notorious is January 14 at Harpos in Detroit, Michigan.

The event will also include appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and Sabu, Alex Shelley vs. Jimmy Jacobs, Bussy vs. 2 Cold Scorpio & Ricky Morton, Hoodfoot vs Alex Colon, Leon Ruff vs Rich Swann, and Atticus Cogar vs. Matthew Justice.

Before their GCW match, Matt Cardona and Rhino are both set for Impact Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of 2022.

Cardona will be in a Three-way match for the Impact World Championship and Rhino is set to compete in a 10-man Hardcore War match at Hard To Kill on January 8.

Below is GCW’s announcement as well as tweets from Cardona and Janela.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Follow usFollow Wrestling Inc. on Instagram.
counter