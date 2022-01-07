Game Changer Wrestling announced Matt Cardona vs. Rhino for GCW: Most Notorious.

Cardona took to Twitter to comment about the upcoming match.

He tweeted, “No! No! NOOOOO! I said I wanted to fight @JANELABABY! @GCWrestling_”

Earlier, Joey Janela sent a wedding present to Matt Cardona. Matt and Chelsea Green tied the knot last weekend in Las Vegas.

The wedding gift was photos of Janela and Chelsea lounging by the pool together. The “gift” led Cardona to announce that he was going to return to GCW. The angle between them calls back to the famous 1992 angle between Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth, and Ric Flair.

Cardona tweeted, “That’s it! @Lauderdale11…I’ll see ya next weekend in Detroit AND Chicago! Give me @JANELABABY at @GCWrestling_!”

GCW: Most Notorious is January 14 at Harpos in Detroit, Michigan.

The event will also include appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and Sabu, Alex Shelley vs. Jimmy Jacobs, Bussy vs. 2 Cold Scorpio & Ricky Morton, Hoodfoot vs Alex Colon, Leon Ruff vs Rich Swann, and Atticus Cogar vs. Matthew Justice.

Before their GCW match, Matt Cardona and Rhino are both set for Impact Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of 2022.

Cardona will be in a Three-way match for the Impact World Championship and Rhino is set to compete in a 10-man Hardcore War match at Hard To Kill on January 8.

Below is GCW’s announcement as well as tweets from Cardona and Janela.

*DETROIT UPDATE* Just Signed: MATT CARDONA

vs

RHINO Plus:

Morton/Scorpio vs Bussy

Shelley vs Jacobs

Ruff vs Swann

Colon vs Hoodfoot

Atticus vs Justice

+

SABU & KEVIN NASH come HOME! Tix:https://t.co/W8Hni8lofU Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/X9oWtPe089 1/14/22 – 7PM pic.twitter.com/JN7BOZFFCm — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 7, 2022

Just got this package from @JANELABABY. I assume it’s a wedding gift. Thanks Joey…I appreciate it. But no gift will ever make me come back to @GCWrestling_. I’ll film an unboxing video though and post it in a bit! Thanks again Bad Boy! pic.twitter.com/fLfR0y8efn — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 6, 2022

The piece of s--t @JANELABABY mailed me these photos today! @ImChelseaGreen claims they are photoshopped! I’m gonna kill you Joey! @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/MVTWSwDiPE — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 6, 2022

You SON OF A B---H!!! https://t.co/J0YIdxyoFC — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 6, 2022

That’s it! @Lauderdale11…I’ll see ya next weekend in Detroit AND Chicago! Give me @JANELABABY at @GCWrestling_! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 7, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]