John Cena says he is still not interested in becoming a parent. The topic came up during an appearance by Cena on The Drew Barrymore Show. Barrymore brought up the hundreds of wishes John Cena has granted through Make-A-Wish and suggested he would make a great father.

“I think just because you might be good at something, for me, it is not a strong enough reason to do that,” Cena responded. “You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to someone ‘you are pretty good with your hands, you would be a good carpenter.’ But if I want to be an actor, I’ll be an actor.”

In an interview last year, Cena indicated that he was open to becoming a parent. He and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, were married in October 2020.

“I really enjoy my life … it is hard work,” Cena told Barrymore. “It is hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best husband I can be to my loving wife. It is hard to keep connections with those in my life I love and it is also hard to put in an honest day’s work.”

John Cena’s new HBO Max series Peacemaker premiered over the past weekend. Cena is also set to star alongside GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy film Freelance. Filming is scheduled to begin later this month.

John Cena’s last match in WWE was last September. It was a non-televised dark match after a SmackDown broadcast from New York’s Madison Square Garden. Cena teamed up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to defeat Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Cena wrestled 16 matches for WWE last year. Only one was broadcast. That was the main event of SummerSlam 2021, where Reigns defeated Cena to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Drew Barrymore Show with a h/t to Yahoo for the transcriptions.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]