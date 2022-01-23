AEW star Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at tonight’s Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26 event.

Moxley was in the opening match, where he defeated Channing Thomas.

Earlier this week on Dynamite, Moxley made his first appearance in All Elite Wrestling since entering alcohol rehabilitation treatment in early November 2021.

This Sunday, Jon Moxley will be defending the GCW World Championship against “The Notorious 187” Homicide at The Wrld On GCW event.

Wrestlefest 26 is headlined by Adam Scherr and Erick Redbeard vs. Bully Ray and NZO.

Below are highlights from his appearance:

 

