AEW star Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at tonight’s Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26 event.

Moxley was in the opening match, where he defeated Channing Thomas.

Earlier this week on Dynamite, Moxley made his first appearance in All Elite Wrestling since entering alcohol rehabilitation treatment in early November 2021.

This Sunday, Jon Moxley will be defending the GCW World Championship against “The Notorious 187” Homicide at The Wrld On GCW event.

Wrestlefest 26 is headlined by Adam Scherr and Erick Redbeard vs. Bully Ray and NZO.

Below are highlights from his appearance:

Jon Moxley has appeared before my very eyes pic.twitter.com/79pj4U1su9 — Alpa Chino (@jamespad3r) January 23, 2022

Every indie show we go to, Mox surprises us and I turn absolutely feral pic.twitter.com/4iJ0hSU9Wa — Alpa Chino (@jamespad3r) January 23, 2022

MOX came back and wants to fight any and everyone! Jon Moxley just showed up at #Wrestlefest26 replacing Jay Lethal!! @newwrestling1 #AEW pic.twitter.com/FX7XcuPrev — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 23, 2022

