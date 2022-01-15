Jon Moxley is coming back to the ring. As announced by GCW on Twitter, the AEW and GCW star will be defending the GCW World Championship against “The Notorious 187” Homicide at The Wrld On GCW event on January 23.

This will be Jon Moxley’s first wrestling related appearance since October 30, where he defeated Jimmy Jacobs at The Wrestling Revolver’s Tales From The Ring 4 event. It will also be Moxley’s first appearance on TV or PPV since the October 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, where Moxley defeated Ten in the first round of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament.

Shortly after defeating Ten, Jon Moxley voluntarily took time away from wrestling in order to enter rehabilitation for alcohol treatment. There was no timetable given for Moxley’s return, and as of now there is no word on when Moxley will return to AEW.

This will be, at least, the fifth singles match between Jon Moxley and Homicide and first since 2011, where Moxley defeated Homicide at a Dragon Gate USA event. The two were briefly reunited at AEW Grand Slam back in September, where Homicide helped Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeat Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a street fight. Homicide won the right to face Moxley by winning the GCW Do Or Die Rumble at GCW Die For This on New Year’s Day.

GCW The Wrld On GCW will take place from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and is scheduled to be available on FITE and traditional PPV. In addition to Moxley vs. Homicide, the show will also feature AEW’s Joey Janela vs. Impact Wrestling’s Matt Cardona, Allie Kat vs. AEW’s Ruby Soho, Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH World Championship against Blake Christian and ASF, Bandido and Laredo Kid taking on Arez, Demonic Flamita and Gringo Loco in a lucha libre trios match.

You can read GCW’s announcement below.

*BREAKING* Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW: *GCW World Title Match* MOX

vs

187 Plus:

Janela vs Cardona

Allie vs Ruby

Gresham vs Blake

Team Bandido vs Team Gringo Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:https://t.co/DT2a5ab7r0 Sun, Jan 23rd – 8PM

LIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! pic.twitter.com/5lz9YewFax — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 15, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]