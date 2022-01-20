Several new matches were announced for this Friday’s AEW Rampage, and among them, Jon Moxley will make his return to in-ring competition for the first time since October. He will be competing against Ethan Page in a one-on-one match.

As noted earlier tonight, Jon Moxley made his first appearance back in AEW since joining alcohol rehabilitation treatment in early November 2021 on tonight’s Dynamite. He delivered a promo about addiction being a black, demonic cloud and how now that he has kicked it’s ass, he’s ready to kick someone else’s. You can read a full report of his return at this link.

We will also see a TBS Championship match when Jade Cargill defends her Championship for the first time against Anna Jay.

Rising star Hook will also make another appearance on Rampage as he continues to rack up the wins. This time, he’ll be competing against Serpentico in one-on-one action.

You can see the full card for AEW Rampage below:

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

Hook vs. Serpentico

TBS Championship Match

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page

