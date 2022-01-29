ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will not be working PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles due to COVID-19.

Gresham was scheduled for a first round BOLA match against Davey Richards on Saturday night, but he took to Twitter and announced that he was forced to pull out of the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Gresham noted that this is also why he missed his title defense against Blake Christian at last Sunday’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view.

“Unfortunately, I will not be making it to LA tomorrow for BOLA. I recently caught covid, and as a result, I had to miss GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom. I am still testing positive as of today and don’t want to put any colleagues/fans in harms way,” Gresham wrote.

PWG has not announced Gresham’s replacement as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

The 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles will take place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from a sold out Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Below is the current BOLA first round line-up, along with Gresham’s full tweet:

* PWG World Champion Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Jonah vs. Buddy Matthews

* Davey Richards vs. TBA (replacement for ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham)

* JD Drake vs. Black Taurus

* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Shelley

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Lio Rush

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Daniel Garcia

* Aramis vs. Rey Horus

