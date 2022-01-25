JTG says he pitched a number of ideas while he was working in WWE, one of which involved WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T.

“I pitched the idea to work with Booker T,” JTG told SO CATCH By Hal. “I wanted to do a ‘Rocky V’ type of storyline where he takes me as his protege. He takes me under his wing because we have similar backgrounds and careers. We both came from tag teams and, you know, he still has a singles career and I have my singles career, and he was going to take me in the direction of a top guy. After I get to a certain level, I turn on him and tell him I don’t need him anymore, I can do it on my own. Me and him have a big match, you know? I pitched that, the writers liked it, then I never heard anything.”

JTG made his debut on WWE’s main roster as part of the tag team Cryme Tyme on Monday Night Raw in late 2006. His tag team with the late Shad Gaspard competed for the WWE World Tag Team Championship in 2007 and 2008. But the team was dissolved in 2010. Weeks later, the company released Shad Gaspard.

JTG remained on the WWE roster for several more years before the company released him in 2014. JTG says he continued to pitch ideas for his character. But despite his efforts, he was used less and less over his final years in the company.

“I kept pitching some more ideas,” JTG recalled. “They started getting more out there, but I was pitching ideas. After I started pitching a few more ideas, then it just slowed down. I was just at home for months until I got the call.”

JTG is currently wrestling for the NWA. He recently formed a tag team with Dirty Dango.

