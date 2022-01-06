Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off in a big way, as ‘Hangman’ Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship started off the night.

This is their second time clashing in the ring, with the first being back on the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming episode. On that night, the two men wrestled to a 60-minute draw. This led to the idea for tonight’s rematch, where there will be 3 judges to dictate who wins the match if they reach another 60-minute draw.

As the pre-match announcements got underway, Justin Roberts finally revealed the three judges for the AEW World Title Match. The three judges at ringside are Jerry Lynn, Mark Henry, & Paul Wight.

This may come as a bit of a surprise since, earlier this week, Max Caster of The Acclaimed fooled AEW fans by proclaiming his place as one of the three judges. It’s now apparent that this was just a work to upset AEW fans.

