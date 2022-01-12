During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Karrion Kross candidly talked about his release and what may have led to it. For Kross, he thinks a large part of the decision came down to his segments not getting over with fans.

“Yeah, I thought for sure I was getting released. Because my segments weren’t getting over, it was very obvious, and a smartened-up fan who was watching could read between the lines and see what was happening,” Kross explained. “So, I just, I knew it was going to be a matter of time. One of the big things for me, and it might not be a big thing in general for other people to see but like, the snap reaction of being debuted on the main show without any sort of vignette, or any notes, you know, it was sort of out of nowhere. It was like, no next week he will be here or nothing. So I thought that was weird, it was intuitively a red flag.”

Some people may question if Kross’ age, 36, may have influenced WWE’s decision to let him go.

“I never got that, to be honest with you. And I hope that doesn’t piss any of my peers off but like, I’m just being honest. No one ever made me feel like that. It never really came across.”

With WWE behind him and plenty of bookings to look forward to, Karrion Kross looks forward to shedding the past and paving a new path. But would the former WWE NXT Champion ever give WWE another try?

“I wouldn’t be surprised. I, respectfully, wouldn’t go back under the same circumstances just out of a logical standpoint. I definitely think I would be interested in a lot more certain things. I think one of my biggest mistakes in general was, you know, I do pride myself on being a pleasure to work with, with whatever is I’m doing. I like to create that good energy that goes around and often times I probably should be a little more assertive when I think something is a bad idea.

“But I think this time around, with this particular situation, I was really concerned about possibly having to go back out there into a national economy which, for lack of better words, is still recovering. I think about my family, I think about people that I need to take care of, that I want to take care of. I think about my future, and working for WWE was the best place to be to secure stuff like that.”

