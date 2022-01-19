A six-man Scramble Match has been announced for GCW’s The Wrld On GCW Kickoff pre-show.

The match will feature Jack Cartwheel, Dante Leon, Grim Reefer, Ninja Mack, Nick Wayne, and Alex Zayne.

The Wrld On GCW Kickoff will be presented by PBR, and will air this Sunday at 7pm ET, for free via the official GCW YouTube channel.

GCW also noted that there will be special guests on the Kickoff pre-show, and more matches were teased but not announced as of this writing.

In more news for The Wrld On GCW, two more names have been announced to appear at the pay-per-view – Ruckus and Shane Mercer. There’s no word yet on who they will be wrestling. Ruckus will be inducted into the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class the night before.

GCW’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view will be held this Sunday, January 23 from a sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The Kickoff will begin at 7pm ET, and the main show will start at 8. Below is the updated card:

GCW World Title Match

Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match

PCO vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon

Winner can choose any match at any time.

ROH World Title Match

Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy

Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela

Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

Kickoff Pre-show: Scramble Match

Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne

Appearances by Ruckus, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Psycho Clown, Dustin Thomas, Steve Scott and others

