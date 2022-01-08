Two of Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts, Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren, have departed from the company, according to PWInsider.

Kimber Lee debuted for Impact in May 2020 and later signed a deal in August that year. She is a former SHIMMER Champion, CHIKARA Grand Champion, and even signed with WWE NXT prior to her Impact run. She has been competing in the ring since 2011 and finished off this year with a match against Masha Slamovitch for Beyond Wrestling.

Brandi Lauren was released by WWE in May of 2021 and would regularly start working with Impact later that Summer. She was trained by Jay Lethal and made her in-ring debut in 2016. Prior to signing anywhere, Brandi Lauren made regular appearances for SHINE Wrestling in Florida.

December 31 was reportedly the final day of their contracts, and their final obligation was to be a part of the vignette where they were featured as Undead Bridesmaids for Su Yung. On the final episode of the year, the bridesmaids didn’t bring Su Yung enough souls for her unborn child, so she sacrificed them with an incinerator to feed the child the souls it needed.

There’s no word yet on what is next for Kimber Lee or Brandi Lauren but we will keep you updated.

