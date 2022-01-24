On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about his Royal Rumble match against Taz at Royal Rumble 2000. Kurt Angle spoke about the result of the match — having him lose to Taz for the first time in WWE, and reveals why he doesn’t think he lost the match to this day.”

“I wasn’t told when my winning streak was going to come to an end,” Angle said. “As a matter of fact, I think the Taz ordeal kind of popped up out of nowhere. They had plans of me staying undefeated and obviously, I still was undefeated after I wrestled Taz, regardless of what Taz says.”

The former WWE Champion continued to talk about the finish of the match and why he sold the Tazzmission for so long during the conclusion.

“I had to sell this much because I had to be knocked out so that when I got to the back and woke up during the pre-tapes to say, ‘What happened’ and they said, ‘You got choked out’ and I said, ‘wait a minute, that was an illegal choke so I’m still undefeated,’ Angle said. “That’s why I really had to oversell the choke.”

Speaking of Taz, his son Hook has made a name for himself in AEW as of late. Kurt Angle spoke about Taz’s son and what his opinion on the AEW superstar is.

“He’s making a huge impact in wrestling right now,” Angle said. “This kid is awesome. He’s going to be a big star, he definitely is. I hear he’s got one of the top selling t-shirts for Pro Wrestling Tees which is unbelievable. Kid only had four matches in AEW and he’s already a sensation.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]