WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in St. Louis this weekend.

Angle is currently set to be in St. Louis, where the WWE Royal Rumble is being held, according to Fightful Select. However, there’s no word on if he will be returning to the ring at The Rumble.

It was noted that WWE has had discussions about Angle returning to the company in an on-screen role, but no other details were available. As of this past weekend, WWE officials reportedly planned on having Angle in St. Louis, but it remains to be seen what for.

Angle is a part of Conrad Thompson’s podcast network, which is running live shows in St. Louis this weekend, but word is that Angle is not headed to St. Louis for anything related to Thompson’s shows.

Angle has not wrestled since losing his retirement match to Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Angle made a few special appearances on TV after that, and worked as a WWE Producer for several months before being released from that role on April 15, 2020.

On a related note, add former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan to the list of names in St. Louis this weekend. Logan is married to Erik of The Viking Raiders, and has been away from the ring since WWE released her on April 15, 2020. She announced in the summer of 2020 that she was stepping away from pro wrestling for some time. For what it’s worth, Erik is not one of the announced Rumble participants as of this writing.

It’s always possible that Angle and Logan were brought to St. Louis to film for documentaries and other WWE projects.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are also in town for The Rumble already as they arrived earlier today, according to PWInsider. McCool will return to the ring in the Women’s Rumble on Saturday, and Taker is there to support her, but may also be filming for WWE this weekend.

