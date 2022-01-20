On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed an interesting story involving Rikishi and his finishing move, The Stink Face. Angle detailed how Rikishi played a disgusting rib on him one time that left him wanting to kill the Samoan afterward.

“One time he gave me the stink face and the bastard took a poop during the day and he didn’t wipe his ass,” Angle said. “He buried his butt right in my face and it stunk so badly and he told me afterward what he did. I mean, I wanted to kill him but man, he’s such a big ass dude and he’s a badass and he’s samoan, I’m not going to mess with him. There was nothing I could do.”

Kurt Angle continued to speak about the nWo and what the locker room reaction was like during the early 2000s when the group came to WWE. Speaking specifically about Hogan, Angle detailed a time he was asked by Vince McMahon to accompany him during a meeting with Hulk to ensure their match ended the way it was supposed to.

“I didn’t have a problem with them, I don’t think anybody had a problem with them,” Angle mentioned. “There was one time where Vince was really concerned because I had to make Hogan tap out at King of the Ring in 2002 and he wanted to make sure, he told me that Hulk Hogan would talk him out of it so he wanted me to be in the room with Hulk Hogan when he told Hulk that he was going to tap out to me.

“I was really nervous, it’s Hulk Hogan, the biggest name in the business, in the history of the business, and here I’m going to make him tap out for the first time in his career and Vince wants me there to make sure he abides by it. It just blew my mind, I was nervous and scared and I was inexperienced. I didn’t know what to think or expect and here Vince wanted me to be there just to ensure Hulk Hogan didn’t talk him out of it. There were times where Hogan might have been political in the past, but he wasn’t at this point in time.”

The WWE Hall of Famer recently teased coming out of retirement to wrestle again since he’s received positive news about his health. Angle also spoke during that podcast about Gable Steveson and why he believes the Olympian will succeed in WWE.

