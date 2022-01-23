The latest betting odds for the WWE Royal Rumble have been revealed.

The odds suggest that Bianca Belair will win the Women’s Royal Rumble while Edge and Beth Phoenix will win their match against The Miz and Maryse.

The odds also suggest that Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Brock Lesnar will be retaining their titles.

You can see the betting odds from Betonline.ag below:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match Winner

* Brock Lesnar +350

* Big E +350

* Roman Reigns +800

* Drew McIntyre +900

* AJ Styles +1000

* The Rock +1200

* Omos +1400

* Bobby Lashley +1600

* Seth Rollins +1800

* Kevin Owens +2000

* Finn Balor +2000

* Damian Priest +2200

* +2500 (Edge, Randy Orton, Austin Theory, John Cena, Riddle)

* Braun Strowman +3300

* +4000 (Samoa Joe, Sheamus, GUNTHER, King Woods, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt)

* +5000 (Tommaso Ciampa, Gable Steveson, Bron Breakker)

* +6600 (Shinsuke Nakamura, Happy Corbin, Pete Dunne, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Apollo Crews)

* +10000 (Dominik Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Johnny Knoxville, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Shane McMahon, Mr. McMahon)

Women’s Royal Rumble Match Winner

* Bianca Belair +300

* Bayley +550

* Alexa Bliss +600

* Rhea Ripley +800

* Sasha Banks +1200

* Raquel Gonzalez +1200

* Charlotte Flair +1200

* Paige +1400

* Ronda Rousey +1400

* Liv Morgan +1600

* Asuka +1800

* Shayna Baszler +2200

* Io Shirai +2500

* Lita +2500

* Mandy Rose +3300

* Sonya Deville +4000

* Shotzi +4000

* Carmella +5000

* Trish Stratus +5000

* +6600 (Lacey Evans, Dakota Kai, Kay Lee Ray, Natalya, Beth Phoenix, Nikki ASH, Queen Zelina, Mickie James)

* +8000 (Maryse, Aliyah, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella)

* +10000 (Candice LeRae, Kacy Catanzaro, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly)

* +25000 (Summer Rae, Stephanie McMahon)

Mixed Tag Match

* Edge & Beth Phoenix -500

* The Miz & Maryse +300

WWE Championship Match

* Brock Lesnar -230

* Bobby Lashley +160

WWE RAW Women’s Title Match

* Becky Lynch -1200

* Doudrop +750

WWE Universal Championship Match

* Roman Reigns -240

* Seth Rollins +165

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

