WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke to My Mom’s Basement With Robbie Fox about William Regal. The former NXT General Manager was released by WWE earlier this week. However, Morgan talked about him fondly, praising the work he put in to train the talent.

“William Regal, he’s such an intense man but so sweet,” Morgan said. “He would just sit in promo classes and tell us stories and he would watch our promos and just be so, so, so honest and so, he would just be so honest and that was so refreshing. Because a lot of people, when they give feedback sometimes they beat around the bush and they try to put things in a way where it sounds like, nice.

“But sometimes, you just need to be told like, ‘you know, it’s not good, it’s not it, it’s not it’. And he would take what you do, and make you find an emotion,” Liv Morgan stated. “Or an intent behind it and give so many little tips and tricks of things that he’s learned along the way.

“I remember one day learning how to take tackles, like how to feed for tackles. And we were in class just drilling it. Just running it and he hates when you watch someone give you a tackle. Like, if the person is coming off the ropes and you just like see them,” she explained. “And so he spent so long showing us how to shoot someone. Use that momentum, and when you pop up, oh my gosh, here they are, take the tackle.”

Liv Morgan went on to talk about how hands-on William Regal was with the training aspects of his role. She revealed he would get in the ring and take bumps to showcase what needed to be done. She also admitted that he will be missed.

“You know, he just was bumping and bumping and bumping and bumping and he was not scared to bump. He would take backdrops,” she said. “He would be in there taking tackles just to show us. You know, how to keep the realism, and just like the intent of why we’re doing these things. And why you know, it makes sense. He was just so hands-on and so great and he’s going to be so missed.”

