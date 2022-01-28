Monday Night Raw Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman. During the interview, the former Riott Squad member addressed the recent Ronda Rousey rumors. There have been reports that the former Raw Women’s Champion could be returning at the Royal Rumble this weekend.

That is something that Liv Morgan is preparing for, but she is aware it would make the match a lot harder. However, the WWE Superstar made it clear to Ronda that she is ready to eliminate her if it comes down to it.

“It definitely makes things a lot harder, you know? She’s a great competitor, she’s great at everything she does, she’s a natural athlete and she’s a beast,” Liv Morgan stressed. “But, I don’t know, ‘Ronda, I love you, buddy. But I am going to have no choice but to throw your little booty over that top rope. Not that it is little, you have a great butt. But I am throwing you over the top rope,’ that is what I am saying. It’ll be hard, it’ll be interesting, but I am winning.”

Liv Morgan also spoke about the possibility of facing Ronda Rousey in singles action if she does return. That is a match that has never happened before in WWE history. While they have competed in multi-women matches, where Morgan got a taste of the Armbar, a singles match hasn’t taken place. But she would be open to that possibility.

“Yeah, I mean yeah,” Liv Morgan said on a potential match between them. “I mean, the Armbar sucks, I have been in her armbar more times than I can say. But yeah, I would love to wrestle Ronda, yeah.”

You can check out the full interview below:

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]