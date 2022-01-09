As noted in our live coverage of Impact Hard To Kill, four Ring Of Honor stars accompanied by Maria Kanellis invaded the event last night.

Matt Taven, Vincent, Mike Bennett, & PCO made their presence known following the hardcore war match between Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering). They first focused their attack on Heath and Rhino but as Willie Mack and Rich Swann attempted to help, they were also beat down.

All five of the ROH stars then posed in the ring in celebration as the commentary team suggested that it was an ROH invasion.

Backstage interviewer Gia Miller then asked Scott D’Amore about what was going on. He was unable to give a definitive answer and suggested calling Baltimore, where ROH headquarters is located.

As noted, the company announced an indefinite hiatus after its Final Battle PPV ended in December. The promotion plans on returning in April for its Supercard of Honor event, during WrestleMania weekend.

ROH was featured in multiple segments of the show, including Jonathan Gresham, the ROH World Champion, successfully defending the ROH title against Impact’s Chris Sabin. Rok-C, the ROH Women’s Champion, also appeared at ringside for the Texas Death Match between Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship.

You can see a clip from the invasion segment event below:

