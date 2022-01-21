Former WWE Superstar Mark Jindrak was a guest on Cafe de Rene recently and discussed the comments that were made about him during the WWE Ruthless Aggression series. One episode spoke about how he was taken out of Evolution, and Jindrak admitted they were right about him and Randy Orton being wild together.

“What was true was me and Orton, he obviously calls us jackoffs, and we were jackoffs. Renee will tell you, me and Orton would travel together. One time Rosey, god bless his soul, Rosey didn’t have his partner to travel with, I forget who he traveled with.

“He wasn’t on the tour one week and he asked me if he could hop in with me and Orton, I was like, ‘yeah sure.’ By the time we got to Raw, he f**king dipped in another car. He was like, ‘you guys are too much, man.’ And we were, we were too much.

“We goofed off too much, chasing girls too much. They were right to split us up because we probably would have continued. And as soon as they split us up, he took it a little more seriously and he was a World Champion not long afterward.”

Mark Jindrak also spoke about how Triple H claimed both he and Ric Flair didn’t want him in Evolution. However, the former WWE star refuted that claim, believing it was only Triple H who wanted him out. The issue was that Triple H only wanted to discuss wrestling.

“It was kind of funny how Triple H was so blatant, ‘yeah, me and Ric didn’t want him in the group.’ It wasn’t Ric, because I can tell stories when me and Orton were in the car riding with Ric and Triple H,” he said. “The problem was Trple H wanted to talk about f**king hot tags and s--t.

“A three-hour ride he wanted to talk about armbars and hot tags and s--t for three hours, and I understood it. He wanted to talk x’s and o’s, but Flair wanted to talk about young stuff like girls and clubs. So when he said, ‘me and Flair thought it was a bad idea,’ it was just Triple H.”

Mark Jindrak also wasn’t happy with how he was portrayed within the documentary. He believes people who don’t know what he did would probably think he became a crackhead but that wasn’t the case, as Jindrak thrived in Mexico.

“The portrayal was kind of weak as well,” he stated. “If you watched that thing if you weren’t a wrestling fan. Or you didn’t know that I went from Mark Jindrak to Marco Corleone, you would think, ‘I would put $100 that this guy’s a crackhead in about a year.’

“They make it look like it was the end all be all, ‘he didn’t make Evolution so he must have killed himself.’ It wasn’t like that at all. I went and regrouped, and fucking went to Mexico and had a great career for myself. That’s the portrayal, but they’re always going to do that.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cafe de Rene with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]