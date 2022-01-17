In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy brought up one thing he loves that AEW does as opposed to WWE, where Hardy has spent most of his career. That aspect is AEW’s acknowledgment of the wide wrestling universe, whereas WWE largely comes off as closed off.

“That’s one thing I love about AEW, they acknowledge the entire professional wrestling universe,” Hardy said. “Like with WWE, all that exists to them and or the way they try to write it is the ‘WWE Universe,’ and stuff that happened in WWE, unless they eventually purchase something like they did with WCW, then it’s allowed to a part of the history.”

Matt Hardy did admit that he can understand Vince McMahon’s perspective on the matter, especially when it comes to branding. Ultimately though he prefers AEW’s way, a big reason why he loves AEW President Tony Khan so much.

“I get it from Vince’s branding perspective, you know, why he does things that way,” Hardy said. “It’s no knock on them it’s just how it is. I love Tony Khan because he is a die-hard wrestling fan at his core and that’s why he does acknowledge all the wrestling. You know, the wrestling universe is bigger than AEW, he’ll be the first one to acknowledge that, we’ll say that on-air, and I think the fans appreciate it because weren’t not insulting their intelligence.

To quote this article, please credit The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]