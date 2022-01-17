On the second episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy gave some insight on how WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon sees babyfaces. A big example Hardy used was during a situation where the Hardy Boys were supposed to win the WWE Tag Team Championships during a TLC match, only for Vince to change the result.

“Well, that was supposed to be our big win and then he said, ‘well, it’s too predictable,'” Hardy said. “‘Everybody in that venue is going to know you’re going to win and they’re expecting you to win, so I don’t want to do that. Let’s do it the next show.’ And I think sometimes that’s a good thing, especially when you have babyfaces that are over and that been in this long rivalry, and the fans want to be rewarded with this proper payoff.

“I would have loved to have the win there and I think it would’ve been the time to do the win, and us being the champions and it also would’ve kind of changed the history of the TLC matches a little bit. But Vince is a big advocate of, ‘if you’re over as a babyface, there are times where you don’t need to win, it doesn’t make a difference.’ And that’s kind of how we looked at.”

Most of the podcast focused on Matt Hardy’s work with current AEW World Champion Hangman Page, both in AEW and their time together in Ring of Honor. Hardy used both of Hangman’s runs in each promotion as an example of fans not always being patient when it comes to storylines and storytelling.

“Wrestling fans sometimes just because obsessed with wanting stuff so immediately as opposed to waiting,” Hardy said. “You know, it’s crazy, sometimes it’s very frustrating because they claim to be the smartest fans. But sometimes in the big scheme of things, things are done for a purpose, in most cases, if you have a good booker. And in this case, it helped Adam have a competitive match with Matt Hardy, someone who’s known and established. At the end of the day, it doesn’t hurt him to get beat because he hasn’t been established at all anyways.”

