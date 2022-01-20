As we’ve noted, a story published in Toronto Star last weekend analyzed the rivalry between AEW and WWE.

The article included a statement from WWE referencing the violence on display during AEW’s TV-14 programming. WWE specifically cited the Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Penelope Ford street fight that aired on the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage.

“If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses,” WWE wrote. “We had an edgier product in the ‘Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”

The Acclaimed’s Max Caster referenced WWE’s statement on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of their tag team bout against Sting & Darby Allin, Caster began his rap by stating that a fight against The Acclaimed is tantamount to “gory self-mutilation.”

“The Acclaimed beating that ass if you’re hating,” Caster rapped. “Fighting with us is gory self-mutilation. Two grown men and they’re going through a goth phase, we’re black & white and we don’t even need facepaint!”

Sting & Allin maintained their undefeated streak with a victory over The Acclaimed. You can see below for a video clip of Caster’s rap.

