Brock Lesnar is going to WWE WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar won tonight’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. The match came down to Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

Lesnar entered the match at #30 and was not advertised ahead of time. As noted, Lesnar dropped the WWE Title earlier in the night to Bobby Lashley after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns interfered, and Paul Heyman switched sides once again, joining Reigns and turning on Lesnar. We’ve noted how WWE has had plans for Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38 all along, and it looks like Lesnar will be picking Reigns as his opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The match featured just a few surprise entrants but no WWE NXT Superstars. The surprises, besides Lesnar, were all names who were reported as spoilers ahead of time – Shane McMahon, rapper Bad Bunny, and McIntyre, who has been out of action with an injury, but was medically cleared before he was expected to be.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T actually picked Lesnar to win The Rumble when the Kickoff pre-show panel gave predictions earlier in the night. Some fans saw that as a spoiler accidentally leaked by Booker, but there’s no word on if he actually knew Lesnar would be in the match.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Men’s Rumble Match, along with the orders of entrants and eliminations:

ENTRANTS
1. AJ Styles
2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
3. Austin Theory
4. Robert Roode
5. Ridge Holland
6. Montez Ford
7. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest
8. Sami Zayn
9. Johnny Knoxville
10. Angelo Dawkins
11. Omos
12. Ricochet
13. RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable
14. Dominik Mysterio
15. Happy Baron Corbin
16. Dolph Ziggler
17. Sheamus
18. Rick Boogs
19. Madcap Moss
20. Riddle
21. Drew McIntyre
22. Kevin Owens
23. Rey Mysterio
24. Kofi Kingston
25. RAW Tag Team Champion Otis
26. Big E
27. Bad Bunny
28. Shane McMahon
29. Randy Orton
30. Brock Lesnar

ELIMINATIONS
1. Robert Roode (by AJ Styles)
2. Shinsuke Nakamura (by AJ Styles)
3. Johnny Knoxville (by Sami Zayn)
4. Sami Zayn (by AJ Styles)
5. Angelo Dawkins (by Omos)
6. Montez Ford (by Omos)
7. Damian Priest (by Omos)
8. Omos (by AJ Styles)
9. Ricochet (by Happy Corbin)
10. Dominik Mysterio (by Happy Corbin)
11. Austin Theory (by AJ Styles)
12. Ridge Holland (by AJ Styles)
13. Chad Gable (by Rick Boogs)
14. AJ Styles (by Madcap Moss)
15. Rick Boogs (by Madcap Moss)
16. Madcap Moss (by Drew McIntyre)
17. Happy Baron Corbin (by Drew McIntyre)
18. Kofi Kingston (by Kevin Owens)
19. Sheamus (by Bad Bunny)
20. Dolph Ziggler (by Bad Bunny)
21. Rey Mysterio (by Otis)
22. Kevin Owens (by Shane McMahon)
23. Big E (by RK-Bro)
24. Otis (by RK-Bro)
25. Randy Orton (by Brock Lesnar)
26. Bad Bunny (by Brock Lesnar)
27. Riddle (by Brock Lesnar)
28. Shane McMahon (by Brock Lesnar)
29. Drew McIntyre (by Brock Lesnar)
Winner: Brock Lesnar

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Instagram iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Instagram.
counter