MSL recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. During the interview, he hyped up his newest signing, which will debut later this month. MSL claimed the new recruit is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now.

“January 21st in Dallas, I am going to unveil my newest signing, right? I scoured the world, I wanted to find the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” MSL claimed. “I had thousands of video submissions from independent wrestlers, I went everywhere.

“I went to the everglades and scouted alligator wrestlers. I went to the Middle East and scouted snake charmers, I went over to Asia, sumo wrestlers, I was willing to consider anyone. Nothing was off-limits and I did find, thankfully, and I can’t wait to unveil him on January 21st, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. This guy is going to blow your mind.”

When asked whether or not the signing is someone fans will be familiar with, MSL made it clear he is an undiscovered talent. This will bring someone new to the business for MLW.

“The greatest undiscovered talent in the world. Pound for pound, the greatest fighter bar none. I don’t care about Canelo (Alvarez) or Terence Crawford or any of those guys. Pound for pound this is the best fighter in the world and I am just so excited to bring him to MLW.”

While the new signing might be someone that fans aren’t familiar with, other people could come. MSL took the time to tease that some free agents that have been on television previously could be joining the promotion in the near future.

“There might be some that have already agreed to come in,” he teased. “I’m a big anti-spoiler kind of guy, so we will have to see who’s coming in but there’s definitely surprises on the horizon.”

