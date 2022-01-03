Impact star Rohit Raju (Hakim Zane) is now a free agent.

Raju announced via Twitter, “As of today I am a free agent. Where would you like to see me next?”

His last match with Impact was on December 18 at the Throwback Throwdown II special, where he lost to Josh Matthews. Before that match, he lost to Josh Alexander on the December 16 edition of Impact Wrestling.

Rohit Raju made his Impact debut in 2017. During his career, Raju was part of the stable, Desi Hit Squad and held the X Division Championship for over 100 days in 2020.

