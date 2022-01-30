A press release has been issued out via Major League Wrestling and it offers details on their next major event taking place, Intimidation Games. The show is being held on March 31st from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas.

Full details including which wrestlers will appear and where to purchase tickets can be seen in the press release below:

MLW will return to Dallas March 31 with MLW: Intimidation Games, an MLW FUSION television taping at Gilley’s with a special start time of 7:00pm.

The card will feature a who’s who from MLW and beyond. Fans can purchase tickets at MLWTix.com.

Matches will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

Alex Shelleyn

ZoJacob

Fatu

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane with Mr. Thomas

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday & Alicia Atout

TJPWorld Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Matt Cross

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

AramisArez

KC Navarro

Gino Medina

PLUS MORE!

More wrestlers and talent to be added soon.

No refunds or exchanges.

For the latest information on bouts for this event, please visit http://www.MLW.com. All bouts are subject to change.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)7:00 p.m.: Showtime”

The company’s most recent event, Blood & Thunder, took place last weekend. If you would like to see results from the show, they are available at this link.

