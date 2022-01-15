MLW Tag Team Champions 5150 (Slice Boogie & Danny Limelight) have become double champions.

Slice Boogie and Danny Limelight defeated The Owners of Time (Nick Mercer & Leinord White) at an IWA Puerto Rico event to become the new IWA World Tag Team Champions.

Limelight tweeted this afternoon about the win.

He wrote, “#AndNew #5150 came to Puerto Rico and defended the @MLW World Tag Team Championships & in the process, we took the @IWAPuertoRico Tag Team championships @SliceBoogie looks like our bags are gonna be heavier on our way to Dallas”

MLW CEO Court Bauer also commented about it.

He tweeted, “Franchise players.”

5150 is set to defend the MLW Tag Team titles against Marshall and Ross Von Erich at MLW: Blood & Thunder. The event will take place on Friday, January 21 at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas.

MLW stars Richard Holliday and King Muertes also hold IWA Puerto Rico titles. Holliday is the current IWA World Heavyweight Champion, while King Muertes is the current IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Championship.

Muertes won the Caribbean Heavyweight title at MLW: Battle Riot III on July 10, 2021, and Holliday won the IWA Heavyweight title on July 31, 2021, at the IWA event, “La Gran Amenaza.”

Below are Danny Limelight and Court Bauer’s tweets:

#AndNew #5150 came to Puerto Rico and defended the @MLW World Tag Team Championships & in the process we took the @IWAPuertoRico Tag Team championships @SliceBoogie looks like our bags are gonna be heavier on our way to Dallas pic.twitter.com/BfRk1axm3H — Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) January 15, 2022

Franchise players. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) January 15, 2022

