It looks as though WWE’s Mustafa Ali is becoming more interested in the world of acting. As seen in his Twitter post below, Ali responded to a casting call for the scheduled Marvel film Blade, saying that they’ve been looking for someone like him to play this new role.

“Blade is casting for a South Asian male, 20s-30s. The actor must be open to training although actors with fight experience are encouraged for the role!” the original post reads. “Character description: ‘Though he’s taken a vow of silence, his eyes tell us he has been through strife.'”

Mustafa Ali responded with, “Hello @MarvelStudios, I think you’re looking for me. #BLADE”

The daywalker and vampire slayer is set to be played by Mahershala Ali, who will be stepping into the role that Wesley Snipes previously made famous. Right now Delroy Lindo is the only other cast member known to be involved in the project with Mahershala.

In the original trilogy of Blade movies, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H was actually featured as one of the antagonists in the third film — Blade: Trinity. The character, named Jarko Grimwood, was a bulky, large vampire that had steel teeth, an homage to Jaws from James Bond.

The new Blade film is set to release on October 7, 2022.

You can see Mustafa Ali’s post below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]