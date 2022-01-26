On the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, MVP joined the show to reveal who he believes is going to win the Royal Rumble match. The manager of Bobby Lashley gave an interesting pick as to who he see’s winning the match after he believes his partner wins the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar.

“Brock Lesnar,” MVP said, predicting the winner of the Royal Rumble. “Because Bobby Lashley is going to beat Brock Lesnar and then in his fury and rage, he’s going to enter the Royal Rumble so he can get back, win it and get a chance to face Bobby Lashley. That’s my prediction.

“If that doesn’t happen, which I can’t see that not happening because I see Bobby beating Brock and then if Brock isn’t allowed to enter the Rumble for some reason, it’s one of those things where you have to look at the landscape of who’s capable of doing it. You’ve got a lot of tremendously talented guys on the roster.”

The former United States Champion revealed other talents he could see winning the match outside of his pick being Brock Lesnar. MVP mentioned three RAW superstars as ones to look out for in the match with the potential to win.

“The odds on favorite would have to be Big E,” MVP mentioned. “But looking up and down the roster, you can’t discount Omos, the giant. Anytime you have a 300 pound, 7-foot tall giant, history has taught us that those guys are pretty difficult to get rid of and it usually takes several guys to do that teaming up to eliminate that threat. So you can’t discount Omos.

“I think quietly, AJ Styles is somebody that nobody is talking about. AJ Styles has proven time and time again that he is phenomenal, and sleeping on AJ Styles is a bad move. I think Big E would be my odds on favorite pick, my dark horse sleeper pick is AJ Styles with an honorable mention to Omos.”

From the SmackDown side of things, MVP added another star to the list of people he could see winning the match, but unfortunately, that person was last seen battling a neck injury.

“Will Drew McIntyre’s neck be healed, will he be back in time for the Rumble?” MVP said. “I don’t know the status of his neck right now, I don’t know where he’s at injury-wise but a healthy Drew McIntyre is a dangerous Drew McIntyre.”

In a recent update, it’s been reported that McIntyre is unlikely to appear at the Royal Rumble and is targeting a return in time for WrestleMania 38.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After the Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

