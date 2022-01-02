WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre suffered injuries during the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Day 1 saw McIntyre defeat Madcap Moss in singles action while Happy Baron Corbin was at ringside. McIntyre was later interviewed backstage until Moss and Corbin attacked him from behind. He fought them both off but a steel chair came into play, and that was then wrapped around his head while he was down. Corbin instructed Moss to wrap the chair around McIntyre’s head, and then “Pillmanize” him with a piece of lighting rig.

Moss and Corbin then ran away as officials called for a medic to check on McIntyre.

In an update, WWE announced after the pay-per-view that McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions during the backstage attack. It was noted that upon further evaluation by WWE medical staff, McIntyre will then have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist.

A cervical neck strain is standard neck pain, and recovery time can be anywhere from several days to several weeks, depending on the severity.

There is no word on if this is just part of the storylines, or if WWE used the backstage attack angle to temporarily write McIntyre off TV for some other reason.

Stay tuned for more on McIntyre’s condition. You can see a few related tweets and WWE’s announcement below, along with footage from McIntyre vs. Moss:

