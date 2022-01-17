NWA took to social media to announce a new match for the NWA Powerrr Trip event. The match is Rhett Titus vs. Colby Corino.

Rhett’s last match with NWA was in December 2021 at Hard Times 2 and was against Austin Aries. At the same event, Colby Corino defeated Doug Williams.

NWA Powerrr Trip will take place on February 12 at the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

Below is the announcement and updated line-up:

NWA Women’s Championship Match

Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell

8-Man Tag Team Match

Rush Freeman, Cyon, Alex Taylor & Mims vs. Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett, BLK Jeez, & Tyrus (w/ Austin Idol)

Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

Rhett Titus vs. Colby Corino

Match Announcement ⚡ At #NWAPowerrrTrip @RhettTitusANX makes his return to the NWA to take on @ColbyCorino‼️ This card is 🔥 and if you can still be there live as we return to Oak Grove, KY on Feb. 12! Don’t miss it!https://t.co/Urjf3j6HMW pic.twitter.com/kRSarTpxEC — NWA (@nwa) January 17, 2022

