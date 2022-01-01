Additional matches have been added to this Thursday’s Impact Wrestling, including a one-on-one match with Karl Anderson vs. Heath.

Heath and Anderson will be on opposing sides of the Hardcore War Match that takes place at Impact’s Hard To Kill event next Saturday. That match is booked as Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Violent By Design (Eric Young, Cody Deaner, and Joe Doering). However, Swann reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, so those no word yet on if he will still participate.

A women’s trios match has also been added to the card for this week’s Impact Wrestling. It will include all six of the competitors in the first-ever Women’s Ultimate X Match at Hard To Kill — Lady Frost, Chelsea Green & Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering & Rosemary

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez was previously announced, as the two will compete just days before Purrazzo’s title shot agains the current Knockouts Champion, Mickie James.

You can see the current card for Impact below:

Heath vs. Karl Anderson

Mercedes Martinez vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Lady Frost, Chelsea Green and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering and Rosemary

Join us next Saturday for full coverage of Impact Hard To Kill!