Major League Wrestling announced on Friday that Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere match at MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The upcoming Blood & Thunder match will be Hammerstone’s first MLW Heavyweight title defense since winning the title from Jacob Fatu at Fightland last October.

MLW: Blood & Thunder is Friday, January 21 at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Below is the updated card:

* Alex Hammerstone vs. Pagano (Falls Count Anywhere Match For MLW World Heavyweight Championship)

* 5150 (Slice Boogie & Danny “Limelight” Rivera) (c) vs. Marshall & Ross Von Erich (Texas Tornado Match For MLW Tag Team Championship)

* Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

* Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman (MLW National Openweight Championship Match)

* Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy

* Davey Richards vs. ACH

It was Pagano who backstabbed Hammerstone after the two were victorious on the premiere of #MLWAzteca. Now they will battle one-on-one for the World Title in Dallas on January 21! 🎟️ https://t.co/AT3VssFGnb pic.twitter.com/eAJ9ZY9wsQ — MLW (@MLW) January 8, 2022

